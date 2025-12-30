UK Stands Firm on Somali Sovereignty Amid Somaliland's Independence Bid

The UK government has made its position clear on the issue of Somaliland's bid for independence. On Monday, officials stated they do not recognize the breakaway region, reaffirming support for Somalia's territorial integrity. This stance highlights ongoing international support for Somalia as a united entity.

Notably, Israel last week became the first nation to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, marking a significant shift in the region's geopolitical landscape. Israel's decision stands in contrast to the broader international consensus.

Meanwhile, other countries, such as China, have stood firm in declining to acknowledge Somaliland's self-declared independence. The global response continues to underscore the complexity of Africa's political borders and the intricate web of international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)