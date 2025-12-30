Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar passengers face significant travel disruptions as the high-speed train operator announces severe delays and potential cancellations. The disruptions are attributed to an overhead power supply problem in the Channel Tunnel, Eurostar's website disclosed on Tuesday.

As a result of this technical issue, Eurostar has strongly advised all passengers to postpone their travel to a different date. The warning comes as the company seeks to manage the impact of the unexpected power supply failure.

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated via Eurostar's website or customer service for real-time information regarding their travel plans amidst this setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)