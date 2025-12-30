Left Menu

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar has issued a warning to passengers regarding significant delays and potential last-minute cancellations due to an overhead power supply issue in the Channel Tunnel. The train operator is advising customers to consider rescheduling their travel plans to avoid inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:09 IST
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Eurostar passengers face significant travel disruptions as the high-speed train operator announces severe delays and potential cancellations. The disruptions are attributed to an overhead power supply problem in the Channel Tunnel, Eurostar's website disclosed on Tuesday.

As a result of this technical issue, Eurostar has strongly advised all passengers to postpone their travel to a different date. The warning comes as the company seeks to manage the impact of the unexpected power supply failure.

Passengers are encouraged to stay updated via Eurostar's website or customer service for real-time information regarding their travel plans amidst this setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

 India
2
Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

Myanmar's Military-Backed Party Claims Victory Amidst Controversy

 Thailand
3
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at T...

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

Escalating Tensions: Saudi-UAE Confrontation Opens New Front in Yemen

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025