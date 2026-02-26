High-Speed Train Drama: Averting Disaster on Mumbai-Pune Route

A freight train with around 50 wagons caused alarm on Thursday as it raced down a hilly section between Palasdari and Karjat on the Mumbai-Pune route. The train, descending the renowned Khandala Ghat, surpassed the speed limit by more than 25%. This incident sparked a major safety investigation by Central Railway officials.

Videos capturing the train traveling at speeds of 75 kmph, instead of the permitted 60 kmph, quickly spread across social media, raising public concern. The train, consisting of five locomotives, managed to halt safely between Karjat and Bhivpuri, despite the lapse in speed control by the onboard crew.

In response to the situation, a probe has been launched to scrutinize the actions of the crew, which included two Ghat driver crews alongside one regular crew member. It has been suggested that the trainee loco pilot may have struggled to manage the train's descent effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)