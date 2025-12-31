COAI Calls for Immediate DoT Action Against Navi Mumbai Airport Over Telecom Dispute

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has reached out to India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT), demanding urgent action against Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL). COAI accuses NMIAL of refusing Right of Way (RoW) permissions and imposing exclusive telecom arrangements, violating statutory obligations under telecommunications regulations.

According to a letter addressed to DoT's Secretary Neeraj Mittal, COAI asserts that NMIAL, as a public entity, is required by law to allow non-discriminatory and timely RoW permissions for telecom infrastructure installation. However, COAI claims NMIAL demanded exorbitant fees from operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, instead of allowing them to deploy their own in-building solutions.

COAI argues these fees, reportedly Rs 92 lakh monthly per operator, far surpass the usual costs of deploying an independent network and contradict the RoW Rules, which restrict charges to administrative and restoration expenses. The association warns these practices stifle competition, undermine consumer choice, and breach regulatory principles by creating a monopolistic telecom environment at the airport.

