Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: A Milestone in Indian Rail Technology

Indian Railways has reached a crucial milestone by completing the high-speed trial of its indigenously developed Vande Bharat sleeper train. This trial, conducted under the oversight of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, took place on the Kota-Nagda section where the train attained a top speed of 180 kmph.

Indian Railways' landmark trial highlights the advancements in train technology with the Vande Bharat sleeper model. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced its scheduled launch in December 2025. The trial confirmed the train's resilience, exhibiting zero spillage in a water-glass stability demonstration shared on social media.

Officials verified various technical parameters during the trial, including the train's braking performance, stability, and safety systems. The successful trial underscores Indian Railways' commitment to innovation and the national aim for self-reliant rail development under Atmanirbhar Bharat.