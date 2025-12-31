Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: A Milestone in Indian Rail Technology

Indian Railways successfully completes high-speed trial of the indigenously designed Vande Bharat sleeper train, marking significant progress towards self-reliant rail technology. The trial, supervised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, reached 180 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section, showcasing technological advancements and safety features of this new-generation train.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:38 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: A Milestone in Indian Rail Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has reached a crucial milestone by completing the high-speed trial of its indigenously developed Vande Bharat sleeper train. This trial, conducted under the oversight of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, took place on the Kota-Nagda section where the train attained a top speed of 180 kmph.

Indian Railways' landmark trial highlights the advancements in train technology with the Vande Bharat sleeper model. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced its scheduled launch in December 2025. The trial confirmed the train's resilience, exhibiting zero spillage in a water-glass stability demonstration shared on social media.

Officials verified various technical parameters during the trial, including the train's braking performance, stability, and safety systems. The successful trial underscores Indian Railways' commitment to innovation and the national aim for self-reliant rail development under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

TRENDING

1
Indian Economy's Resilience: A Financial Stability Overview

Indian Economy's Resilience: A Financial Stability Overview

 India
2
Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity

Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity

 India
3
Northeast Students Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma

Northeast Students Demand Justice for Anjel Chakma

 India
4
Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua

Major Crackdown on Terror Networks Sparks Safety Reforms in Kathua

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025