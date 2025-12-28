Haryana's Progressive Leap: Saini's Vision for a Self-Reliant State

At a rally in Kharkhoda, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini committed to good governance and transparency, promising no stone will be left unturned in the state's development. He highlighted the foundation of two sub-health centres and infrastructure worth Rs 1.10 crore earmarked for Sonipat district.

Saini assured the creation of two lakh jobs, with 34,000 positions already filled. The state's focus remains on farmer welfare, youth employment, and women's safety. Over 11 years, infrastructure projects costing Rs 2,081 crore, including Rs 1,027 crore for Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda, have manifested in Kharkhoda alone. A mini secretariat and judicial complex are among the projects completed.

Industrial growth is accelerating with Maruti Suzuki's Rs 18,000 crore mega-project and Suzuki Motorcycle's Rs 2,000 crore investment in IMT Kharkhoda. The state advances under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, with significant progress on 217 electoral promises. Economic security schemes like Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana continue to empower women across Haryana.

