China is pushing its semiconductor industry toward self-reliance, enforcing a significant rule for chipmakers: employ at least 50% domestically-made equipment when expanding capacity. This comes as a direct response to tightened U.S. export restrictions aiming to limit China's access to advanced technologies and bolster domestic capability.

Despite the rule not being publicly documented, chip manufacturers are compelled to demonstrate compliance through procurement tenders. The policy has already had implications on the market, with significant investments from state-affiliated entities and record orders for domestic lithography machines and etching tools.

Local manufacturers such as Naura Technology are responding positively, rapidly developing cutting-edge equipment like etching tools for advanced production lines. These developments underscore a national commitment to ensuring that China's semiconductor supply chain becomes less dependent on foreign technology, an effort strongly supported by President Xi Jinping.

