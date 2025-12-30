Left Menu

China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

China mandates chipmakers to utilize at least 50% locally-produced equipment to expand capacities, aiming for self-sufficiency in semiconductors. This move accelerates domestic technological advancement, with local firms like Naura leading in etching tools, despite the backdrop of U.S. export restrictions somewhat aiding this transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is pushing its semiconductor industry toward self-reliance, enforcing a significant rule for chipmakers: employ at least 50% domestically-made equipment when expanding capacity. This comes as a direct response to tightened U.S. export restrictions aiming to limit China's access to advanced technologies and bolster domestic capability.

Despite the rule not being publicly documented, chip manufacturers are compelled to demonstrate compliance through procurement tenders. The policy has already had implications on the market, with significant investments from state-affiliated entities and record orders for domestic lithography machines and etching tools.

Local manufacturers such as Naura Technology are responding positively, rapidly developing cutting-edge equipment like etching tools for advanced production lines. These developments underscore a national commitment to ensuring that China's semiconductor supply chain becomes less dependent on foreign technology, an effort strongly supported by President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

