Left Menu

Zelenskiy Voices Displeasure Over Neglected Political Issues in Russian Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed dissatisfaction with the recent talks involving Russian negotiators, citing the lack of progress on sensitive political issues. While military discussions were deemed serious, crucial political matters and potential compromises remain inadequately tackled, as stated in Zelenskiy's nightly address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:12 IST
Zelenskiy Voices Displeasure Over Neglected Political Issues in Russian Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted his frustration over the outcomes of recent negotiations with Russian delegates, pointing out a significant oversight of crucial political issues.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy mentioned that while military discussions were conducted earnestly, the talks failed to advance on sensitive political topics.

He emphasized the need for potential compromises and immediate leader meetings to address these unresolved issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026