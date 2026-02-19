Trump's $5 Billion Peace Initiative for Gaza

President Donald Trump is taking a significant diplomatic step by convening a Board of Peace meeting in Washington, aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Following his announcement, it was revealed that member states have made a substantial financial commitment, pledging more than $5 billion to aid in reconstruction and humanitarian relief efforts.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, highlighted that these states have also agreed to provide thousands of personnel to participate in an international stabilization force intended to support peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)