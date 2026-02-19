Left Menu

Mystery Man in Burqa Caught on Camera: The Nashik Episode

A man was detained for traveling in the women's compartment of a Mumbai train dressed in a burqa. Identified as Sheikh Altaf Hussain Ishaq, he was traced to Nashik and caught through detailed surveillance footage. It's revealed he suffers from schizophrenia and is under treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:12 IST
Mystery Man in Burqa Caught on Camera: The Nashik Episode
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly traveling in the women's compartment of a Mumbai train in disguise, wearing a burqa. The incident took place on February 6 at Ghatkopar station, later causing a stir on social media.

Although no formal complaint emerged from female passengers, the Government Railway Police (GRP) initiated a probe. The suspect, Sheikh Altaf Hussain Ishaq, was traced to Nashik after thorough CCTV footage analysis.

Identified by his distinct walking style, Ishaq eventually admitted to the actions. Police linked his wanderings to schizophrenia, for which he is undergoing treatment at a mental hospital. The case highlighted issues of mental health awareness and railway security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026