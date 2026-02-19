Mystery Man in Burqa Caught on Camera: The Nashik Episode

A 57-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly traveling in the women's compartment of a Mumbai train in disguise, wearing a burqa. The incident took place on February 6 at Ghatkopar station, later causing a stir on social media.

Although no formal complaint emerged from female passengers, the Government Railway Police (GRP) initiated a probe. The suspect, Sheikh Altaf Hussain Ishaq, was traced to Nashik after thorough CCTV footage analysis.

Identified by his distinct walking style, Ishaq eventually admitted to the actions. Police linked his wanderings to schizophrenia, for which he is undergoing treatment at a mental hospital. The case highlighted issues of mental health awareness and railway security.

