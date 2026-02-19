Left Menu

Ukraine Officials Boycott Paralympics Over Russian and Belarusian Participation

Ukraine's sports minister announced a boycott of the Milano Cortina Paralympics due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes. This decision comes amid criticism from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and support for the stance by several other officials and nations, urging collective condemnation of the IPC's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:14 IST
The Ukrainian government has announced its intention to boycott the Milano Cortina Paralympics over the inclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus, countries engaged in active conflict with Ukraine. Ukraine's athletes will participate, but officials will abstain from attending any events, urging other nations to take a similar stand.

This decision follows the International Paralympic Committee's move to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate under their national flags, a decision met with widespread condemnation, including from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The IPC had previously banned these countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Several countries, including Poland, have announced their support for Ukraine's stance, refusing attendance at the Opening Ceremony. Critics argue that allowing these athletes to compete undermines the integrity and principles of international sports competitions, turning them into instruments of political conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

