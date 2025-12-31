Left Menu

Southern Railway to Enhance Train Speeds in Tamil Nadu by 2026

Starting January 1, 2026, the speed of nearly 65 trains in Tamil Nadu will be increased, cutting travel time by up to 30 minutes. These improvements are part of Southern Railway's initiative to modernize operations, increase convenience, and enhance punctuality through infrastructure upgrades and improved maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to modernize its operations, Southern Railway announced plans to increase the speed of nearly 65 trains operating through Tamil Nadu as of January 1, 2026, leading to a notable reduction in travel times by up to 30 minutes.

The move is in line with the railways' continuous efforts to enhance passenger convenience and improve the punctuality of train services. The initiative follows extensive infrastructure upgrades, such as reinforced tracks, upgraded signaling, enhanced maintenance procedures, and improved safety systems.

Among the services set to benefit are the Dr MGR Chennai Central–Tirupati Saptagiri Express and the Dr MGR Chennai Central–New Delhi Grand Trunk Express. The revised timetable will also benefit other popular routes, including the Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur Express and Chennai Egmore–Rameswaram Sethu Superfast Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)

