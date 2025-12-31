Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Claims Three Lives in Mandsaur

Three individuals, including a jeweller and his wife, lost their lives in a shooting incident on Wednesday night in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have recovered a pistol and a knife from the scene, with further details pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday night, a shooting incident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals, among them a jeweller and his wife. The police have launched an investigation into the tragic event.

The gunfire rang out in a local house, drawing a crowd and prompting a rapid response from law enforcement, including Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena and Additional SP Tair Singh.

A pistol and a knife were found at the scene, and the deceased were taken to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

