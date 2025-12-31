Tragic Shooting Claims Three Lives in Mandsaur
Three individuals, including a jeweller and his wife, lost their lives in a shooting incident on Wednesday night in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have recovered a pistol and a knife from the scene, with further details pending post-mortem results.
On Wednesday night, a shooting incident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three individuals, among them a jeweller and his wife. The police have launched an investigation into the tragic event.
The gunfire rang out in a local house, drawing a crowd and prompting a rapid response from law enforcement, including Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena and Additional SP Tair Singh.
A pistol and a knife were found at the scene, and the deceased were taken to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
