Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Prism, the parent company of Oyo, plans to raise Rs 6,650 crore through a confidential IPO filing with market regulator Sebi. The firm aims for a USD 7-8 billion valuation following shareholder approval. The strategic move, set for 2026, follows a year of revenue growth and increased EBITDA.

Updated: 31-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:16 IST
Prism, the parent firm behind travel tech giant Oyo, has taken a significant step by filing preliminary papers for a Rs 6,650 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This decision, confirmed by sources familiar with the development, utilizes a confidential route to engage the market regulator.

The anticipated public offering is projected to position the company's value in the USD 7-8 billion bracket. This follows an extraordinary general meeting held on December 20, 2025, where stakeholders consented to a fresh equity share issue, pending regulatory approval and market dynamics.

Prism's cautious strategy sees it aiming for public market entry in 2026, bolstered by strong revenue growth and positive EBITDA figures. The company previously encountered setbacks due to market volatility but remains optimistic about its evolved financial health following key acquisitions and strategic expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

