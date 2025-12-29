Left Menu

New IPO Wave: Four Companies Secure Sebi's Nod for Rs 1,400 Crore Mobilisation

Four companies, including Knack Packaging and Shivalaya Construction, received Sebi's approval to collectively raise over Rs 1,400 crore through IPOs. Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering also secured nods. Meanwhile, Infifresh Foods withdrew its draft. These firms aim to bolster manufacturing, repay debts, and fund corporate needs with the proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:58 IST
New IPO Wave: Four Companies Secure Sebi's Nod for Rs 1,400 Crore Mobilisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four eminent companies, Knack Packaging, Shivalaya Construction, Varmora Granito, and Behari Lal Engineering, are poised to mobilize over Rs 1,400 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) after securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The regulator's go-ahead allows these companies to proceed with their public issues.

Each company has earmarked substantial amounts for specific objectives: Knack Packaging plans a Rs 435 crore investment in a new manufacturing unit, while Shivalaya Construction aims to allocate Rs 340 crore for debt repayment. Varmora Granito and Behari Lal Engineering also have targeted plans to utilize their funds efficiently.

In contrast, Infifresh Foods decided to withdraw its IPO draft filed earlier via the confidential route. This recent surge in IPO approvals reflects the buoyant investor confidence and the enabling financial climate that characterized a record-breaking IPO market in previous years.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

 India
2
Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

 India
3
Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025