Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

In a move set to benefit nearly one million people, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has sanctioned Rs 183.86 crore for bonus allocations ahead of the Pongal festival. This decision will benefit 'C' and 'D' category state employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, according to a release from the chief minister.

The allocation will enable these groups to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal with added enthusiasm. The beneficiaries will receive bonuses capped at Rs 3,000, while full-time and part-time employees with at least 240 days of work in the 2024-2025 fiscal will receive a special bonus of Rs 1,000.

Additionally, pensioners and family pensioners falling under these categories, former village administrative officers, and village assistants will receive a Pongal gift of Rs 1,000. The state government hopes this support will enhance the festive spirit among its workforce.