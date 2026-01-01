Left Menu

India Debuts Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: A Cost-Effective Alternative

India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, linking Kolkata and Guwahati, will soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train offers a more affordable alternative to air travel, with fares considerably lower than flights. The service is expected to be operational by mid-January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:49 IST
In a significant development for Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. The new service will connect Kolkata and Guwahati, providing a budget-friendly travel option.

Announcing the initiative, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the train's fares have been set significantly lower than air travel costs, with tickets ranging from Rs 2,300 to Rs 3,600, inclusive of meals. This initiative aims to cater specifically to the middle-class demographic.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is scheduled to commence operations within the next 15-20 days, likely around January 18 or 19. This move is timely, given the upcoming assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal, underscoring the government's focus on enhancing connectivity in the region.

