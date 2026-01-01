Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh's Strategic Return: BJP's Bengal Election Push

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh met with current state president Samik Bhattacharya amid speculation about Ghosh's role in the BJP's effort to win the upcoming assembly elections. Ghosh has been away from the forefront but remains influential within the party, having significantly increased BJP's seat count during previous polls.

In a strategic meeting on Thursday, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh met the current state president Samik Bhattacharya at the party office. This meeting comes shortly after Ghosh attended Union Home Minister Amit Shah's discussion with BJP leaders.

Ghosh, who has kept a low profile after losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now at the center of speculation regarding his potential influence in the BJP's campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Under his earlier leadership, the BJP witnessed a significant rise in seat numbers during previous elections.

Ghosh's recent activities, including a notable post on social media where he emphasized the importance of the 2026 Bengal Election, indicate a possible resurgence within the party ranks as they aim for a substantial victory in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

