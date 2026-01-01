Dilip Ghosh's Strategic Return: BJP's Bengal Election Push
Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh met with current state president Samik Bhattacharya amid speculation about Ghosh's role in the BJP's effort to win the upcoming assembly elections. Ghosh has been away from the forefront but remains influential within the party, having significantly increased BJP's seat count during previous polls.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic meeting on Thursday, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh met the current state president Samik Bhattacharya at the party office. This meeting comes shortly after Ghosh attended Union Home Minister Amit Shah's discussion with BJP leaders.
Ghosh, who has kept a low profile after losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now at the center of speculation regarding his potential influence in the BJP's campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Under his earlier leadership, the BJP witnessed a significant rise in seat numbers during previous elections.
Ghosh's recent activities, including a notable post on social media where he emphasized the importance of the 2026 Bengal Election, indicate a possible resurgence within the party ranks as they aim for a substantial victory in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilip Ghosh
- West Bengal
- BJP
- elections
- Amit Shah
- Samik Bhattacharya
- assembly polls
- 2024
- 2026
- Bengal
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Spurs BJP's West Bengal Strategy for 2026
Amit Shah's Action Plan for BJP in Bengal: Preparing for 2026
Amit Shah Rallies BJP for Bengal Elections with Focus on Grassroots Engagement
AGP's Strategic Preparations for Assam Assembly Polls
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle