Russian Drone Attack Severely Disrupts Ukrainian Power Infrastructure

A Russian drone attack severely damaged Ukraine's power infrastructure overnight, according to the country's energy ministry. Several regions, including Volyn and Odesa, experienced significant outages.

The ministry reported that a 'significant number' of households across these regions have been disconnected from power. Chernihiv, located north of Kyiv, was also affected.

Volyn's governor noted that more than 103,000 households in the region lost power due to the strike. Volyn is located several hundred kilometers away from the front line and shares a border with NATO member Poland.

