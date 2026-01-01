Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Car-Cheating Gang in Beed

Police in Beed, Maharashtra have dismantled a gang that deceived car sellers by posing as buyers. The group paid a small advance, took cars, and never completed payment. Two arrests were made. Sellers are warned to verify buyer credentials and not hand over vehicles prematurely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:37 IST
Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Car-Cheating Gang in Beed
Maharashtra's Beed city police have successfully dismantled a gang notoriously posing as potential car buyers to dupe vehicle owners. The operation yielded two arrests, officials disclosed.

The suspects offered alluring advances to car sellers, gaining possession under false promises of finalizing documentation and payments. Unfortunately, they vanished with the vehicles, police revealed on Wednesday.

Following a victim report from Sachin Asaram Borade, whose Swift Dzire was stolen, authorities apprehended Guddu Khan Rehmat Khan and Abdul Rajik Abdul Sadik in Amravati district. The stolen car, used for cattle theft, was recovered. Police urge sellers to verify buyer credentials thoroughly before handing over vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

