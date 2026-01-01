A Nation Bids Farewell: Tarique Rahman Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman publicly expressed his gratitude on Thursday to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, government functionaries, and dignitaries from South Asian nations for attending the funeral of his mother, the former Bangladesh prime minister, Khaleda Zia.

In addition, Rahman extended his appreciation to civilian and military institutions, law enforcement, public servants, and media professionals for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring the funeral was conducted peacefully and with dignity.

Addressing the nation through social media upon his return to Bangladesh, Rahman vowed to honor his mother's profound legacy of public service with deep commitment, acknowledging the collective mourning and support from millions of Bangladeshi citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)