A Nation Bids Farewell: Tarique Rahman Honors Khaleda Zia's Legacy

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman thanked dignitaries and citizens for attending his mother, Khaleda Zia's, funeral. Rahman expressed gratitude to institutions for ensuring a dignified farewell. He promised to honor his mother's legacy of service, emphasizing the profound impact of her life on the nation.

BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman publicly expressed his gratitude on Thursday to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, government functionaries, and dignitaries from South Asian nations for attending the funeral of his mother, the former Bangladesh prime minister, Khaleda Zia.

In addition, Rahman extended his appreciation to civilian and military institutions, law enforcement, public servants, and media professionals for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring the funeral was conducted peacefully and with dignity.

Addressing the nation through social media upon his return to Bangladesh, Rahman vowed to honor his mother's profound legacy of public service with deep commitment, acknowledging the collective mourning and support from millions of Bangladeshi citizens.

