In a landmark decision, Bulgaria has embraced the euro as its official currency, marking its arrival as the 21st member of the euro area. This new development was highlighted in New Year's messages from top Bulgarian officials, including President Rumen Radev, Parliament leader Raya Nazaryan, and outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

President Radev described the adoption of the euro as a strategic milestone in Bulgaria's European integration journey, expressing concerns over the absence of a national referendum before making such a critical move. He emphasized the significance of this transition in recognizing Bulgaria's cultural and civilizational contributions to the European Union.

With full eurozone membership achieved in 2026, National Assembly Chair Raya Nazaryan anticipates heightened stability, economic strength, and national pride. Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov hailed the change as a step forward in securing financial stability and increased opportunities for businesses and citizens alike.