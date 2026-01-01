Pune Blast Accused Killed: Political Rivalry Suspected

In a significant development, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Bunty Jahagirdar, a figure implicated in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case. The arrests were confirmed as Jahagirdar succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained on Wednesday in Srirampur near Ahilyanagar.

Authorities state that the victim was shot while traveling on a two-wheeler after visiting a burial ground. Detained suspects Ravindra Nikalje and Krishna Shingare, both 23, are under investigation for potential political motives, among other angles, in Jahagirdar's murder.

Jahagirdar, previously detained by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the serial blasts case, had several legal disputes, including charges of murder and criminal intimidation. Despite his criminal past, he was released on bail in 2023, leading up to the recent tragic events.

