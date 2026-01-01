Left Menu

Pune Blast Accused Killed: Political Rivalry Suspected

Two men were arrested for the murder of Bunty Jahagirdar, accused in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case. Jahagirdar was shot while returning from a burial ground. Police are investigating possible political rivalry. Jahagirdar had a criminal record and was out on bail since 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahilyanagar | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:52 IST
Pune Blast Accused Killed: Political Rivalry Suspected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Bunty Jahagirdar, a figure implicated in the 2012 Pune serial blasts case. The arrests were confirmed as Jahagirdar succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained on Wednesday in Srirampur near Ahilyanagar.

Authorities state that the victim was shot while traveling on a two-wheeler after visiting a burial ground. Detained suspects Ravindra Nikalje and Krishna Shingare, both 23, are under investigation for potential political motives, among other angles, in Jahagirdar's murder.

Jahagirdar, previously detained by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the serial blasts case, had several legal disputes, including charges of murder and criminal intimidation. Despite his criminal past, he was released on bail in 2023, leading up to the recent tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
2
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global
3
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
4
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026