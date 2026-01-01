Left Menu

Key Accomplice in AMU Teacher's Murder Arrested: Unraveling the Plot

A businessman, Salman Qureshi, was arrested for providing logistical support in the murder of Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at an AMU-run school. Evidence led police to Qureshi, who confessed and implicated others. A manhunt is underway for the main conspirator, Zubair, and other shooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:50 IST
A key player in the murder of a teacher at an AMU-run school was apprehended on Wednesday, according to authorities. Salman Qureshi, a businessman, was taken into custody following the examination of CCTV footage and a revealing Facebook post, as stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar.

Rao Danish Ali was tragically gunned down on December 24 near Kennedy Auditorium by assailants. The murder is believed to have been orchestrated to retaliate against Ali for his involvement in the past arrest of a notorious criminal, police reported.

The investigation has led to a broader manhunt for Zubair, the alleged mastermind of the crime, and other suspects involved. AMU students have voiced their outrage and demand justice through a candlelight march, pushing authorities for swift action.

