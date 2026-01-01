Key Accomplice in AMU Teacher's Murder Arrested: Unraveling the Plot

A key player in the murder of a teacher at an AMU-run school was apprehended on Wednesday, according to authorities. Salman Qureshi, a businessman, was taken into custody following the examination of CCTV footage and a revealing Facebook post, as stated by Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar.

Rao Danish Ali was tragically gunned down on December 24 near Kennedy Auditorium by assailants. The murder is believed to have been orchestrated to retaliate against Ali for his involvement in the past arrest of a notorious criminal, police reported.

The investigation has led to a broader manhunt for Zubair, the alleged mastermind of the crime, and other suspects involved. AMU students have voiced their outrage and demand justice through a candlelight march, pushing authorities for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)