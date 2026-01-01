ISL Clubs Demand AIFF Support and Clarity for 2025-26 Season

The majority of Indian Super League clubs have expressed their willingness to participate in the 2025-26 season only if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) assumes financial responsibility for running the league and waives participation fees. In a letter addressed to the AIFF by 13 club representatives, they emphasized the need for a detailed roadmap concerning commercial partnerships and league governance.

To alleviate financial constraints, the clubs have proposed the AIFF actively seek support from the Indian government. The letter underlines the clubs' commitment to financial discipline while adhering to modern sports governance standards, urging transparency and proportionality in the league's administration and revenue-sharing framework.

The clubs also requested the AIFF to petition the Asian Football Confederation for a temporary exemption from the 24-match minimum requirement needed for AFC Champions League eligibility, due to the truncated season. The AIFF is expected to report meeting outcomes to the Sports Ministry by January 2, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)