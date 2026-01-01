Clampdown on VPN Users in Sopore: Legal Action Initiated

In Sopore, legal proceedings have commenced against 15 individuals for allegedly flouting local orders that ban the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The restrictions have been enforced on security grounds, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Authorities identified 23 people in the region who were reportedly using VPN services in contravention of directives issued by the Baramulla district magistrate.

The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to control the misuse of online platforms, including encrypted applications, by unauthorized VPN use. District magistrates across the area have imposed prohibitory measures to uphold these security-driven regulations.

