Clampdown on VPN Users in Sopore: Legal Action Initiated

Police have taken legal action against 15 individuals in Sopore for violating orders that prohibit the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Jammu and Kashmir due to security concerns. Authorities are keen to prevent the misuse of online platforms through unauthorized VPN use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Sopore, legal proceedings have commenced against 15 individuals for allegedly flouting local orders that ban the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The restrictions have been enforced on security grounds, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Authorities identified 23 people in the region who were reportedly using VPN services in contravention of directives issued by the Baramulla district magistrate.

The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to control the misuse of online platforms, including encrypted applications, by unauthorized VPN use. District magistrates across the area have imposed prohibitory measures to uphold these security-driven regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

