NFRA Launches Second Toolkit to Boost Audit Quality

The NFRA has released its second 'Audit Practice Toolkit' to assist small and medium audit practitioners. The toolkit addresses risks of material misstatement in revenue, offering a practical guide adaptable to different audit engagements. This is part of NFRA's ongoing efforts to enhance auditing standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:53 IST
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has unveiled its second 'Audit Practice Toolkit', targeted at supporting small and medium-sized audit practitioners nationwide. This initiative aligns with NFRA's broader outreach to boost auditing standards.

The recently released toolkit, titled 'Risk & Response Memorandum: ROMM (Risk of Material Misstatement) Assessment at Assertion Level for Revenue', emphasizes a critical phase in the auditing process. It guides practitioners in identifying and assessing risks of material misstatement in revenue.

NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta noted the flexibility of the toolkit, which can be customized to suit various audit engagements. NFRA plans to publish more toolkits covering other significant audit areas over the coming months.

