Jute Crisis: TMC Appeals for Government Intervention

The Trinamool Congress has requested urgent help from the Union Ministry of Textiles to stabilize the jute market, highlighting significant economic and social challenges in West Bengal. Rising raw jute prices, due to policy failures, threaten mills and employment, necessitating immediate governmental action to prevent long-term damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has called on the Union Ministry of Textiles to provide immediate assistance to stabilize the spiraling raw jute market, citing an ongoing economic and social emergency primarily affecting West Bengal. The crisis, marked by acute price hikes and raw jute scarcity, threatens the entire jute industry.

In a formal communication to Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee attributed the instability in raw jute prices, now soaring above Rs 12,000 per quintal, to policy flaws rather than market dynamics. The absence of effective stabilization mechanisms and erratic demand planning has exacerbated the situation, leading to operational constraints and job losses in jute mills.

Banerjee underscored the jute sector's critical role, urging for a strategic framework involving a raw 'jute stabilisation' mechanism, consistent PCSO demand, and improved MSP operations to protect both farmers and the packaging industry. He warned that without timely government action, the jute industry could face irreversible damage.

