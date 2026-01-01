Jute Crisis: TMC Appeals for Government Intervention

The Trinamool Congress has called on the Union Ministry of Textiles to provide immediate assistance to stabilize the spiraling raw jute market, citing an ongoing economic and social emergency primarily affecting West Bengal. The crisis, marked by acute price hikes and raw jute scarcity, threatens the entire jute industry.

In a formal communication to Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee attributed the instability in raw jute prices, now soaring above Rs 12,000 per quintal, to policy flaws rather than market dynamics. The absence of effective stabilization mechanisms and erratic demand planning has exacerbated the situation, leading to operational constraints and job losses in jute mills.

Banerjee underscored the jute sector's critical role, urging for a strategic framework involving a raw 'jute stabilisation' mechanism, consistent PCSO demand, and improved MSP operations to protect both farmers and the packaging industry. He warned that without timely government action, the jute industry could face irreversible damage.