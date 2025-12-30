King Kazu: A Legendary Return to Japan's Top League

In a remarkable testament to his enduring passion for football, Japanese soccer icon Kazuyoshi Miura, at 58, has penned a loan deal with third division Fukushima United. This marks his 41st professional season, highlighting his incredible longevity in the sport.

Famously called 'King Kazu', Miura will return to the top three divisions in Japan's football leagues. His career journey began with Santos in Brazil in 1986, progressing through various European clubs before solidifying his legacy as one of Japan's greatest soccer players.

Miura, who turns 59 in February, vows to give his all despite being goalless last season. His illustrious career includes 55 goals for Japan before retiring from international play in 2000. This new chapter with Fukushima United stands as a testament to his undying commitment to football.

