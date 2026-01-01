Trade Resurgence: Nepal-China Route Reopens After Monsoon Devastation

The pivotal trade route linking Nepal and China has resumed operations after a near six-month hiatus, spurred by the catastrophic monsoon floods.

The Rasuwagadhi checkpoint had been non-operational since July 8 due to flooding from the Lhende River, which washed away the essential Miteri Bridge over the Bhotekoshi River, according to Rasuwa's Chief District Officer Rajesh Panthi.

With the newly constructed 91-metre Bailey bridge, thanks to Chinese assistance, vehicular movement restarted as the border officially reopened. This long-term disruption inflicted over NRs 20 billion in import revenue losses when compared to last year, Panthi noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)