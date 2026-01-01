Left Menu

Trade Resurgence: Nepal-China Route Reopens After Monsoon Devastation

The Rasuwagadhi border checkpoint between Nepal and China has reopened after being closed for nearly six months due to monsoon flood damage. The closure, caused by the destruction of the Miteri Bridge, led to significant import revenue losses. A new Bailey bridge, built with China’s help, facilitated the reopening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 21:26 IST
Trade Resurgence: Nepal-China Route Reopens After Monsoon Devastation
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The pivotal trade route linking Nepal and China has resumed operations after a near six-month hiatus, spurred by the catastrophic monsoon floods.

The Rasuwagadhi checkpoint had been non-operational since July 8 due to flooding from the Lhende River, which washed away the essential Miteri Bridge over the Bhotekoshi River, according to Rasuwa's Chief District Officer Rajesh Panthi.

With the newly constructed 91-metre Bailey bridge, thanks to Chinese assistance, vehicular movement restarted as the border officially reopened. This long-term disruption inflicted over NRs 20 billion in import revenue losses when compared to last year, Panthi noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

 Global
2
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve

Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year'...

 India
3
Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

 Pakistan
4
Tragic Attack Fuels Tensions: Hindu Businessman Assaulted and Set Ablaze in Bangladesh

Tragic Attack Fuels Tensions: Hindu Businessman Assaulted and Set Ablaze in ...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026