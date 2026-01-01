Left Menu

Mumbai Milk Adulteration Racket Busted

Seven people have been charged for their involvement in a milk adulteration scheme in Mumbai. Using packets from reputable brands, the gang diluted milk with water and resealed it unhygienically. The Versova police conducted a raid after being tipped off by the FDA. The accused have been identified and charged under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:49 IST
Mumbai Milk Adulteration Racket Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Mumbai police have dismantled a milk adulteration racket run by seven individuals, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The gang exploited packaging from well-known milk brands to deceive consumers, disclosed an officer from Versova police station.

According to reports, the suspects removed some milk from the packets, mixed in water, and resealed them unhygienically before selling. A raid ensued on Wednesday following a crucial tip-off received by the FDA, leading to their arrest. Among those apprehended are Ravi Anjayya Kalimara, Venkayya Yadayya Bairu, Jawaji Srinivas, Ramlingayya Lingayya Gajji, Narsimha Ramchandra Kolapalli, Rajani Bhaskar Batula, and Manjula Ramesh Jawaji. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026