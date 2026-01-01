Mumbai Milk Adulteration Racket Busted

In a significant crackdown, Mumbai police have dismantled a milk adulteration racket run by seven individuals, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The gang exploited packaging from well-known milk brands to deceive consumers, disclosed an officer from Versova police station.

According to reports, the suspects removed some milk from the packets, mixed in water, and resealed them unhygienically before selling. A raid ensued on Wednesday following a crucial tip-off received by the FDA, leading to their arrest. Among those apprehended are Ravi Anjayya Kalimara, Venkayya Yadayya Bairu, Jawaji Srinivas, Ramlingayya Lingayya Gajji, Narsimha Ramchandra Kolapalli, Rajani Bhaskar Batula, and Manjula Ramesh Jawaji. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act.