Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar
Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir has intensified its anti-terror efforts with the arrest of over 24 over-ground workers and implementation of over 1,500 CASOs. The district's police have disrupted logistical, financial, and intelligence networks of terror outfits, strengthening security in the region.
In a significant move to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, authorities have intensified their crackdown on over-ground workers (OGWs) associated with terror outfits. Police reports reveal the arrest of 24 OGWs while efforts to dismantle their networks continue.
The district has conducted more than 1,500 cordon and search operations (CASOs) in 2025, aimed at destabilizing support structures for terrorist activities. Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh confirmed ongoing operations across the region's hilly terrain, highlighting the neutralization of three foreign terrorists in recent encounters.
Additionally, the police have seized the properties of individuals absconding to Pakistan, with plans to extend this measure. Enhancements in technology have also seen the expansion of the CCTV network, further empowering preventive policing efforts and contributing to a higher crime disposal rate of 93.65%.
