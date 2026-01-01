BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suspended junior auditor Deepak Johare for misconduct affecting the civic election process. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi ordered the suspension. Johare, assigned to the election office, faced serious allegations with evidence of interference. The BMC warned strict measures for election process disruptions.
- Country:
- India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken decisive action by suspending one of its junior auditors from the finance department. The individual, Deepak Johare, was implicated in misconduct allegations during the ongoing civic election process, leading to his suspension.
The decision for the suspension came promptly after Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi received a complaint providing substantial evidence of Johare's actions, which allegedly disrupted the electoral procedures at the central election office.
The BMC, preparing for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra's 28 cities and towns, emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward actions that could interfere with elections. With the nomination scrutiny concluded and critical election dates approaching, maintaining electoral integrity has become paramount.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Students
Gabon's Soccer Team Faces Suspension After Africa Cup of Nations Exit
Montana's Legal Clash: AG's Misconduct Case Dismissed
Indore Water Contamination Crisis: Official Suspensions Follow Rising Death Toll
Negligence in Action: Suspension of Bengaluru Police Inspectors