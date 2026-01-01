BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken decisive action by suspending one of its junior auditors from the finance department. The individual, Deepak Johare, was implicated in misconduct allegations during the ongoing civic election process, leading to his suspension.

The decision for the suspension came promptly after Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi received a complaint providing substantial evidence of Johare's actions, which allegedly disrupted the electoral procedures at the central election office.

The BMC, preparing for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra's 28 cities and towns, emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward actions that could interfere with elections. With the nomination scrutiny concluded and critical election dates approaching, maintaining electoral integrity has become paramount.

