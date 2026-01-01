Left Menu

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suspended junior auditor Deepak Johare for misconduct affecting the civic election process. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi ordered the suspension. Johare, assigned to the election office, faced serious allegations with evidence of interference. The BMC warned strict measures for election process disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:42 IST
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy
Auditor
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken decisive action by suspending one of its junior auditors from the finance department. The individual, Deepak Johare, was implicated in misconduct allegations during the ongoing civic election process, leading to his suspension.

The decision for the suspension came promptly after Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi received a complaint providing substantial evidence of Johare's actions, which allegedly disrupted the electoral procedures at the central election office.

The BMC, preparing for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra's 28 cities and towns, emphasized its zero-tolerance policy toward actions that could interfere with elections. With the nomination scrutiny concluded and critical election dates approaching, maintaining electoral integrity has become paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026