Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have led to the suspension of flights at Yemen's crucial Aden international airport, further complicating the conflict-ridden country's situation. This latest development indicates a growing rift between the Gulf powers, reshaping the dynamics in war-torn Yemen.

As passengers crowded Aden's airport terminal seeking updates, sources later claimed flights between Aden and destinations outside the UAE would resume, though this remained unconfirmed. The dispute stems from flight restrictions to the UAE, with conflicting accounts of responsibility.

The UAE backs Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, increasing tensions with the Saudi-backed government. Accusations flew as the situation escalated, with both nations denying culpability. This air traffic halt marks the latest episode in the deepening crisis, highlighting the significant rift between these Gulf oil powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)