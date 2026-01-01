Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Flights at Yemen's Aden international airport were halted, marking an escalation in the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen. The closure stemmed from a dispute over flight curbs involving the UAE. The UAE supports Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, leading to tensions with Saudi-backed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:42 IST
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have led to the suspension of flights at Yemen's crucial Aden international airport, further complicating the conflict-ridden country's situation. This latest development indicates a growing rift between the Gulf powers, reshaping the dynamics in war-torn Yemen.

As passengers crowded Aden's airport terminal seeking updates, sources later claimed flights between Aden and destinations outside the UAE would resume, though this remained unconfirmed. The dispute stems from flight restrictions to the UAE, with conflicting accounts of responsibility.

The UAE backs Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, increasing tensions with the Saudi-backed government. Accusations flew as the situation escalated, with both nations denying culpability. This air traffic halt marks the latest episode in the deepening crisis, highlighting the significant rift between these Gulf oil powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026