In a tragic incident, a boat carrying over 200 migrants capsized in northwest Gambia, leading to the recovery of seven bodies and the rescue of 96 individuals. The country's defense ministry reported these statistics and mentioned ongoing search and recovery efforts.

The boat was discovered grounded on a sandbank near a village in Gambia's North Bank region. Rescue efforts involved multiple naval speedboats, a coastal patrol vessel, and a local fishing canoe that assisted voluntarily, according to official sources.

Although ten of the rescued migrants are in critical condition, their nationalities remain undisclosed. The route, frequented mainly by West Africans aiming to reach Spain via the Canary Islands, has seen increased fatalities, with over 10,000 deaths in 2024 alone despite successful prevention measures reducing migration by 60% in 2025.

