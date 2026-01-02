Left Menu

Gambia Boat Tragedy: A Grim Reminder of Deadly Migration Routes

A boat carrying over 200 migrants capsized in northwest Gambia. Seven bodies were found and 96 people rescued, ten critically injured. This incident adds to the high number of deaths on this dangerous route to Spain's Canary Islands, despite increased prevention efforts reducing migration in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 00:24 IST
Gambia Boat Tragedy: A Grim Reminder of Deadly Migration Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying over 200 migrants capsized in northwest Gambia, leading to the recovery of seven bodies and the rescue of 96 individuals. The country's defense ministry reported these statistics and mentioned ongoing search and recovery efforts.

The boat was discovered grounded on a sandbank near a village in Gambia's North Bank region. Rescue efforts involved multiple naval speedboats, a coastal patrol vessel, and a local fishing canoe that assisted voluntarily, according to official sources.

Although ten of the rescued migrants are in critical condition, their nationalities remain undisclosed. The route, frequented mainly by West Africans aiming to reach Spain via the Canary Islands, has seen increased fatalities, with over 10,000 deaths in 2024 alone despite successful prevention measures reducing migration by 60% in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

 Yemen
2
DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

DRDO's Leap into Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore Project Unveiled

 India
3
Mamdani's New Era: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Begins Transformative Term

Mamdani's New Era: NYC's First Muslim Mayor Begins Transformative Term

 Global
4
Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Crisis Unfolds in Pataz, Peru

Deadly Clash: Illegal Mining Crisis Unfolds in Pataz, Peru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026