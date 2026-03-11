ILO Report Reveals Widespread Workplace Violence in West Africa

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has revealed alarming levels of violence and harassment in workplaces across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, with more than half of workers in some countries reporting such experiences.

According to the report, 65 percent of workers in Senegal, 58 percent in Côte d’Ivoire, and 43 percent in Burkina Faso say they have experienced violence or harassment in the workplace, highlighting the scale of a problem that often remains hidden and underreported.

The report, titled “Making the Invisible Visible: Understanding and Combating Violence and Harassment at Work in Three West African Countries,” provides the most comprehensive evidence to date on workplace abuse in the region.

Psychological Abuse Most Common Form

The study found that psychological violence and harassment is the most widespread form of abuse in the workplace.

Such behaviour often occurs alongside other forms of abuse, including physical or sexual violence.

The findings show clear gender differences:

Men are more likely to experience physical violence

Women are more frequently exposed to sexual violence and harassment

Both young workers and older employees were identified as particularly vulnerable groups.

Violence Extends Beyond the Workplace

While most incidents occur inside workplaces, the report found violence and harassment also occur:

During commutes on public transport

In interactions with the general public

In digital or remote work environments

Third parties such as clients, patients, customers and unknown individuals were identified as among the most common perpetrators.

Severe Impact on Workers’ Health and Productivity

The consequences of workplace violence extend far beyond immediate harm.

The report found that:

Up to half of victims reported serious deterioration in mental health

Around one-third experienced physical harm

Victims often reported higher levels of depression, anxiety and stress, alongside reduced motivation and job satisfaction.

Workplace violence also leads to increased absenteeism and reduced productivity, with particularly strong impacts on women and younger workers.

Underreporting Remains a Major Challenge

Despite the widespread nature of the problem, the report highlights significant underreporting.

Only about 60 percent of victims report incidents, with many choosing to remain silent.

Women are more likely than men to report experiences of violence or harassment.

However, most victims confide only in family members, friends or colleagues, rather than using formal complaint mechanisms.

Reasons for not reporting include:

Belief that incidents are “not serious enough”

Fear of stigma or retaliation

Limited trust in official reporting systems

Weak Institutional Responses

Although legal and institutional frameworks exist in the three countries studied, the report found that these mechanisms are often:

Fragmented

Poorly known by workers

Difficult to access

These gaps make it particularly challenging for vulnerable workers to obtain protection or justice.

Call for Stronger Implementation of Global Labour Standards

ILO officials say the findings highlight the urgent need for stronger policies to prevent and address workplace violence.

“Violence and harassment in the world of work has long remained invisible, underreported and underestimated, yet its effects are profound,” said Chidi King, Branch Chief of the ILO’s Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Branch.

“This research makes visible a reality that too many workers around the world have endured in silence.”

The report calls for accelerated ratification and implementation of the ILO Convention on Violence and Harassment, 2019 (Convention No. 190).

Convention 190 provides the first international legal framework to prevent and eliminate violence and harassment in the workplace, including gender-based violence.

It recognizes the right of every worker to a world of work free from violence and harassment and requires governments, employers and workers’ organizations to take action to protect this right.

Twelve Recommendations for Reform

The report proposes 12 actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening prevention, protection and accountability.

These recommendations focus on three key pillars:

Preventing violence and harassment

Strengthening protection and support for victims

Improving reporting and justice mechanisms

The research forms part of the France–ILO initiative on combating workplace violence and promoting equal pay and career opportunities for women and men, combining findings from four multidisciplinary studies conducted across the three West African countries.

By highlighting the scale of the issue and providing concrete policy solutions, the report aims to help governments, employers and workers build safer and more inclusive workplaces across West Africa and beyond.