Norway's Electric Revolution: Tesla Leads Charge in Record EV Sales

In an impressive show of commitment to green energy, Norway reported that 95.9% of its new cars in 2025 were electric vehicles, with Tesla leading the charge. This breakthrough highlights the Nordic nation's dedication to phasing out petrol and diesel-powered cars, further solidifying its status as a global leader in EV adoption amidst tax incentives and fiscal policies favoring electric over fossil fuel vehicles.

The Norwegian Road Federation noted a sharp increase from 88.9% in 2024, indicating a robust shift driven by government incentives, despite the EU maintaining its stance on internal combustion engine cars. In stark contrast, Tesla, with a remarkable 19.1% market share, saw record sales of its Model Y in Norway, overcoming controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk.

Looking ahead, Norway plans to adjust its tax policy, imposing up to $5,000 VAT on some EVs starting January 2026, anticipating a surge in compact car sales. Ford and Volkswagen are poised for more electric model launches, marking a critical juncture in Norway's transport sector evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)