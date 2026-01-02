Left Menu

US Lawmakers Advocate for Fair Trial of Activist Umar Khalid

US lawmakers have urged a fair trial for activist Umar Khalid, detained under the UAPA for alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. Concerns about his prolonged detention have been raised, and temporary bail was granted for his sister's wedding. The global community questions the fairness of his trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:42 IST
Umar Khalid

In a significant diplomatic move, a group of US lawmakers has appealed for a fair trial for Indian activist Umar Khalid, currently detained under stringent anti-terror laws.

Concerns about the fairness of his trial have been echoed by global human rights organizations and media, highlighting prolonged detention without bail.

Temporary bail allowed Khalid to attend his sister's wedding, and lawmakers urge transparency and adherence to international legal standards amidst ongoing proceedings.

