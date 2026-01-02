US Lawmakers Advocate for Fair Trial of Activist Umar Khalid

In a significant diplomatic move, a group of US lawmakers has appealed for a fair trial for Indian activist Umar Khalid, currently detained under stringent anti-terror laws.

Concerns about the fairness of his trial have been echoed by global human rights organizations and media, highlighting prolonged detention without bail.

Temporary bail allowed Khalid to attend his sister's wedding, and lawmakers urge transparency and adherence to international legal standards amidst ongoing proceedings.