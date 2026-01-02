Rethinking Neighbors: Jaishankar's Vision for Diplomacy
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discusses India's foreign policy approach, emphasizing self-defense against hostile neighbors while fostering collaboration with supportive ones. Without naming Pakistan, he stresses India's right to protect itself from terrorism. Jaishankar also highlights India's diplomatic strategy at IIT Madras, unveiling a global research initiative.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar articulated India's right to protect its citizens against hostile neighbors while urging cooperative diplomacy with nations fostering goodwill. Speaking at a student interaction at IIT Madras, he highlighted India's commitment to defending itself against terrorism without naming, though implying, Pakistan.
Illustrating India's diplomatic stance, Jaishankar outlined efforts like providing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic aid during Sri Lanka's financial crisis as examples of India's support to cooperative neighbors. He stressed that India's growth benefits the region and criticized nations demanding resources while promoting terrorism.
Jaishankar underscored the necessity of clear international communication to prevent misinterpretations. Celebrating India's robust culture and historic continuation as a modern state, he launched the 'IITM Global Research Foundation', a venture positioning IIT Madras as an international hub for education and innovation.
