Rethinking Neighbors: Jaishankar's Vision for Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar articulated India's right to protect its citizens against hostile neighbors while urging cooperative diplomacy with nations fostering goodwill. Speaking at a student interaction at IIT Madras, he highlighted India's commitment to defending itself against terrorism without naming, though implying, Pakistan.

Illustrating India's diplomatic stance, Jaishankar outlined efforts like providing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic aid during Sri Lanka's financial crisis as examples of India's support to cooperative neighbors. He stressed that India's growth benefits the region and criticized nations demanding resources while promoting terrorism.

Jaishankar underscored the necessity of clear international communication to prevent misinterpretations. Celebrating India's robust culture and historic continuation as a modern state, he launched the 'IITM Global Research Foundation', a venture positioning IIT Madras as an international hub for education and innovation.