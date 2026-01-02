Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Races Ahead with 14% Sales Growth in December 2025

Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 14% increase in total sales for December 2025, driven by growing two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales. Domestic and export markets contributed to the growth, with notable increases reported in both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

In a dynamic end to 2025, Bajaj Auto Ltd celebrated a robust 14% surge in total sales, achieving 3,69,809 units in December. This marks a significant improvement from the 3,23,125 units sold in December 2024.

The company's domestic success was highlighted by a 4% rise in sales, reaching 1,69,373 units, as compared to 1,62,420 in the previous year. Notably, two-wheeler sales in India grew by 3%, with 1,32,228 units sold.

The international front also saw impressive gains. Exports of two-wheelers soared by 24%, reaching 1,78,125 units. Additionally, commercial vehicle sales recorded a substantial 17% growth, aided by a 32% rise in exports. Bajaj's performance underscores its expanding global footprint and growing appeal.

