China's Economic Crossroads: Booming Exports, Struggling Citizens

China exhibits economic resilience through robust exports and technological strides, yet ordinary citizens face challenges from weak property prices and uncertain job prospects. Despite growth projections aligning with official targets, many believe China's actual economic performance lags behind, with property downturns further impacting consumer confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:10 IST
China's economy showcases resilience through robust exports and advances in technology. However, many citizens struggle with weak property prices and job insecurities.

While sectors like AI and electric vehicles benefit from government support, small businesses face difficulties as consumers reduce spending.

As the growth diverges from official statistics, property market woes continue to impact consumer confidence, casting doubt on forecasts for sustained economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

