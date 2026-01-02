Force Motors Drives into Strong Sales Performance with a 49% Boost

Force Motors Limited, an automobile manufacturer, reported a 49% surge in sales for December 2025, selling 2,952 units, as outlined in their recent announcement.

The company reported selling 1,985 units during December 2024. Over the October-December 2025 quarter, sales jumped by 47% to 8,427 units compared to 5,723 units in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Sales for April-December 2025 also grew by 25% to 24,920 units as opposed to the 19,911 units sold during the same period the previous year. Managing Director Prasan Firodia attributed the robust numbers to increased intercity travel and school mobility, noting a clear revival in demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)