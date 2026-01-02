Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

The Indian government is urging social media companies to assume responsibility for the content shared on their platforms. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a proposal for strict regulations targeting the accountability of these digital platforms.

This follows recent government warnings of potential legal actions against firms like social media giants if they neglect to curb the spread of obscene and illegal material. Minister Vaishnaw's statement came in response to a query regarding AI-generated explicit images being circulated online.

A Parliamentary committee has advocated for new laws compelling social media and online intermediaries to enhance transparency and actively combat misinformation and inappropriate content. Failure to comply with these mandates could lead to severe legal repercussions, stated policy and legal experts.

