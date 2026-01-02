Denim Heist Cracked: Trio Nabbed in Major Theft

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police apprehended three individuals suspected of executing a major theft of denim fabric valued at several lakhs from a shop in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area. The accused were identified and captured after meticulous police work that included analyzing CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene.

The incident, reported by a 41-year-old shop owner, involved the theft of 22 bundles of jeans cloth during a night-time burglary. The sustained investigation led the authorities to track a vehicle used in the crime, which eventually led to the arrest of Naresh, a key suspect. Naresh's interrogation further uncovered his accomplices: Iqbal, Ashraf, and Haneef.

Further police action resulted in the arrest of another suspect, Haneef, and the recovery of cloth bundles worth Rs 7 lakh. The apprehended individuals are chronic offenders with records of burglary and theft, intensifying efforts by law enforcement to recover the remaining stolen property and apprehend additional suspects involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)