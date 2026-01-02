President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a decisive move by appointing Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine's defence intelligence, as his top adviser. The decision underscores a strategic shift towards military expertise as Ukraine confronts Russian aggression and participates in peace talks supported by the United States.

Budanov, known for his leadership in intelligence operations and prisoner swaps with Russia, steps into the role following the resignation of Andriy Yermak. Yermak departed amid corruption allegations that have sparked public outrage, emphasizing the need for restored confidence in President Zelenskiy's administration.

Zelenskiy emphasized on social media the necessity for focusing on security and diplomacy, areas where Budanov's experience is expected to deliver results. At 39, Budanov brings a seasoned portfolio of counterintelligence endeavors, having survived assassination attempts and engaged in high-stakes negotiations with Russia.

