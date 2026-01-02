Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla is grappling with a challenging sales environment, reporting a substantial drop in fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries. The company posted a second successive annual sales decline, driven by diminished demand following the cessation of tax credits.

In the latest quarter, Tesla delivered 418,227 vehicles, a 15.6% fall from the previous year's figures. This decline surpassed analyst expectations of a 12.3% drop. For the entire year, the company delivered 1.64 million vehicles, marking its second year of consecutive sales decline.

Nevertheless, Tesla's focus is shifting towards future innovations like robotaxis and self-driving technology, as evidenced by their continued testing of the Cybercab in Austin. Despite declining vehicle sales, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects, buoyed by investor interest in its forward-looking projects.