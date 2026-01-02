Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Maduro Opens Doors to U.S. Investment Amidst Tensions
President Nicolas Maduro has expressed a willingness to allow U.S. investment in Venezuela's oil sector and engage in serious talks with the U.S. to tackle drug trafficking. This overture comes amid ongoing U.S. sanctions and increased military presence, which Maduro sees as an attempt to control the nation's resources.
During a New Year's interview, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro conveyed his openness to U.S. investments in the country's oil sector and a cooperative stance in combating drug trafficking alongside the U.S. government.
Broadcasted on New Year's Day via Venezuelan state television, the interview featured Maduro's readiness to engage with U.S. entities on various fronts, despite escalated sanctions and military maneuvers by the U.S. in the region.
Maduro countered accusations of running a narco-state, attributing drug origins to Colombia, and reaffirmed confidence in Venezuela's anti-drug strategies. Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions have significantly cut Venezuela's oil exports, deepening its economic struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
