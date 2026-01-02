Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Stimulus and Geopolitical Tensions

On Friday, Euro zone government bond yields witnessed a climb as investors braced for a new year characterized by substantial debt issuance, German fiscal stimulus repercussions, and geopolitical pressures. The trading mood remained subdued following a holiday on Thursday, but 10-year yields ticked up by 2-3 basis points across the region.

Germany saw its Bund yield rise by 3.1 basis points to 2.89%, signaling the most significant annual increase since the 2022 global inflation uptick. While French yields also increased, Italian yields experienced little change, and British gilt yields, known for past volatility, saw a decline.

Anticipation surrounds Slovenia's upcoming 10-year bond management, with banks like Barclays, DZ Bank, and HSBC playing key roles. Commerzbank foresees persistent borrowing cost pressures due to fresh bond introductions, predicting private investors will need to absorb a record 234 billion euros in net supply this year. Meanwhile, Germany's 20-year bond issuance remains attractive due to Dutch pension reforms.

