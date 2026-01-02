Left Menu

Veteran Officer Takes the Helm at Western Railway

Narendra A Patil, a seasoned Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, has been appointed as the Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway. With over 27 years of distinguished service, Patil has contributed significantly in various capacities, earning multiple awards for his work in freight and passenger transportation.

Narendra A Patil, an accomplished officer from the 1995 Indian Railway Traffic Service batch, has been appointed as the Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway. With headquarters in Mumbai, Patil assumed this role after previously serving as the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager for the same regional service.

Patil's career has been marked by significant achievements in freight transportation. Notably, he led Western Railway to a historic milestone by surpassing 100 million tonnes in freight loading. His experience spans various roles, including Divisional Railway Manager for the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway.

A graduate in Civil Engineering from Pune University, Patil has equipped himself with advanced professional training from institutions like INSEAD. His excellence in service has been recognized with the National Railway Award in 2014, among other honors. His leadership continues to influence transportation operations across multiple regions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

