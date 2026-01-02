Tesla Loses EV Crown to BYD Amidst Steep Competition and Tax Changes
Tesla has fallen behind China's BYD as the leading electric vehicle manufacturer due to rising competition, the end of U.S. tax credits, and a brand perception change. Deliveries dropped for a second year, with investors focusing on Tesla's future endeavors in robotics and AI rather than its current vehicle output.
Tesla, the American electric vehicle giant, has been overtaken by China's BYD as the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer. The shift occurred following a 28% rise in global EV sales, with BYD enjoying rapid growth, particularly in Europe, a key battleground with intensifying competition.
Elon Musk's Tesla witnessed an 8.6% drop in sales in 2025, influenced by the expiry of U.S. tax credits and heightened European competition. Tesla's end-of-year delivery figures did not meet market expectations as the brand navigates brand backlash and adjusts strategies to counter competitive pressures.
Investors remain focused on Tesla's futuristic initiatives in robotaxis and AI, despite current sales metrics. With new, cost-effective models like the stripped-down versions of Model Y and Model 3, Tesla aims to reclaim market share. However, BYD's international expansion, achieving record sales, showcases a formidable challenge to Tesla's dominance.
ALSO READ
Desert Battle: Al-Rajhi Defends Title Amidst Intense Dakar Rally Competition
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations
Religious Discord: MMU Criticizes 'Vande Mataram' Singing Competition
Steps taken by Cabinet to protect govt's 49 pc stake in Vodafone Idea, enable orderly payment of dues and ensure competition: Sources.