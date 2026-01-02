Tesla Loses EV Crown to BYD Amidst Steep Competition and Tax Changes

Tesla, the American electric vehicle giant, has been overtaken by China's BYD as the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer. The shift occurred following a 28% rise in global EV sales, with BYD enjoying rapid growth, particularly in Europe, a key battleground with intensifying competition.

Elon Musk's Tesla witnessed an 8.6% drop in sales in 2025, influenced by the expiry of U.S. tax credits and heightened European competition. Tesla's end-of-year delivery figures did not meet market expectations as the brand navigates brand backlash and adjusts strategies to counter competitive pressures.

Investors remain focused on Tesla's futuristic initiatives in robotaxis and AI, despite current sales metrics. With new, cost-effective models like the stripped-down versions of Model Y and Model 3, Tesla aims to reclaim market share. However, BYD's international expansion, achieving record sales, showcases a formidable challenge to Tesla's dominance.